Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,985 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.13. 3,432,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,939,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

