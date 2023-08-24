Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 925.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 37.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 288,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.58. The stock had a trading volume of 974,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.