Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 200 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,293.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,959,000 after purchasing an additional 938,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

DexCom Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.96. 2,096,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,197. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

