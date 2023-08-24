Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock remained flat at $38.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,778. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

