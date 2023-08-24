Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 2.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,771. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.