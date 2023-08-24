Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Decreases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,873 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 2.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in eBay by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

EBAY stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

