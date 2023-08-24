Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 3.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $24,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TAK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,215. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.