Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $16.26 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $22,752.45 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000438 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66,634.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

