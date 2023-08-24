Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Robert F. Spillane Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday. Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

