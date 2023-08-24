Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Trading Up 1.6%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.48 and last traded at 1.32. 609,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,522,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.30.

Magic Empire Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.70.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Empire Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Magic Empire Global during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magic Empire Global by 46.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Empire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.