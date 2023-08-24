MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEMKT:MAG opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Natixis purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

