LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) VP Sells $71,580.60 in Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $71,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 369,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 580.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

