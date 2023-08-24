LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) VP Sells $71,580.60 in Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $71,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
LSI Industries Stock Performance
LSI Industries stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 369,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
LSI Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.
Institutional Trading of LSI Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LSI Industries
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LSI Industries
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.