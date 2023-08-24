Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Logan Energy stock opened at $0.72 on Monday.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

