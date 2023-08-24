Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $453.72. 383,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

