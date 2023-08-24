LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Shares Down 3.8%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 2,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

LMP Automotive Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Automotive

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.

