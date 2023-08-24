Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,579,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 10,290,250 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 68 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.0792 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

