Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.60

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 1368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium & Boron Technology
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.