Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 2.2 %

S&P Global stock opened at $391.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.69 and a 200 day moving average of $368.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,232. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.