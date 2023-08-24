Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $118,040.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 171,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.52. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

