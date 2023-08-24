LexinFintech (LX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter.
LexinFintech Stock Down 0.5 %
LX stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $348.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
