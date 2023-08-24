LexinFintech (LX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Stock Down 0.5 %

LX stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $348.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

LexinFintech Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 270,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

