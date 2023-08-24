Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. 12,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 19,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 14.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

