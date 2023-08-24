Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.32. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,660.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,017 shares of company stock valued at $64,918. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

