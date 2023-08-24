Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.70 EPS.
Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
