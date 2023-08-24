Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

