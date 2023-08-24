Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 9,328 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %
Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.69. 681,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.