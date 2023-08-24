Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $70.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on K

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 42,578.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,603.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $87,611,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 94.40%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.