Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Kanzhun Trading Up 2.4 %

BZ opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 34.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 105,697.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 203,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

