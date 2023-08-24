KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Sells $140,208.91 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $140,208.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,075.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KALV opened at $10.93 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $374.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KALV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,112,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 1,396,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.