Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Jumbo Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

Get Jumbo alerts:

Jumbo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.