JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $268.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $251.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.02.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $235.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 926.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

