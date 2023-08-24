JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

MPW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,054.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

