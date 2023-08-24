JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $36.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ExlService from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. ExlService has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,250,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

