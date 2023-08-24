JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,487,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $3,027,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,256,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.55. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.