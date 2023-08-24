JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,487,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $3,027,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,256,400.00.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00.
JFrog Price Performance
NASDAQ:FROG opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.55. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
