Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,441 shares of company stock worth $360,685,325. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $550.99. 672,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,402. The stock has a market cap of $523.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.94 and its 200 day moving average is $410.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $557.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

