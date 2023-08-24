Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $166,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $310.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

