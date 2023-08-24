James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

CRPR traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 712.60 ($9.09). The stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91. The company has a market capitalization of £68.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,478.17 and a beta of 0.88. James Cropper has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,098 ($14.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 827.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

