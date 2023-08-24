James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Price Performance
CRPR traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 712.60 ($9.09). The stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91. The company has a market capitalization of £68.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,478.17 and a beta of 0.88. James Cropper has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,098 ($14.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 827.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.
James Cropper Company Profile
