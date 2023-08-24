J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $76,104.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $190.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

