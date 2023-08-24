iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $47,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $111.98. 345,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,305. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

