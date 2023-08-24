iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,777 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.