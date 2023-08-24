iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,214,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $158,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.10. 5,663,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,228,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

