iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,362,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,596 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,026,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,579,443 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.