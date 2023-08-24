iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE XDV remained flat at C$26.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 27,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,117. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$24.76 and a 1 year high of C$29.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.96.
