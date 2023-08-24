Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.28. 738,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,371. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.