Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tronox (TROX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tronox (NYSE: TROX) recently:

8/20/2023 – Tronox is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2023 – Tronox was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2023 – Tronox was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

8/3/2023 – Tronox was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2023 – Tronox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Tronox had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Tronox had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Tronox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Tronox Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.93. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Tronox Holdings plc alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tronox

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -56.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tronox by 337.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tronox by 41.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.