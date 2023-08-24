Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tronox (TROX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tronox (NYSE: TROX) recently:
- 8/20/2023 – Tronox is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2023 – Tronox was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/8/2023 – Tronox was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.
- 8/3/2023 – Tronox was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/1/2023 – Tronox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2023 – Tronox had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – Tronox had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2023 – Tronox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.93. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tronox
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tronox by 337.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tronox by 41.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
