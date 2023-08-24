Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) recently:

8/22/2023 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $204.00 to $217.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.77. 426,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,520. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $162.55. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,875 shares of company stock valued at $518,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

