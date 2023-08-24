Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. 109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 98.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $191,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

