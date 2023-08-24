Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $550.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.52.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $500.86 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14. The company has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

