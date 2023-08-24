Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.45

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.45 and traded as low as $33.82. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 154 shares traded.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

