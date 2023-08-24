International Parkside Products (CVE:IPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.07

Shares of International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Parkside Products Stock Up 100.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

International Parkside Products Company Profile

International Parkside Products Inc engages in producing and marketing of optical, screen cleaning, and eyeglass cleaning products. Its optical lens cleaning devices include LensPen, PEEPS, DigiKlear, Mini-Pro, Mini-Pro II, MicroPro, Smartphone camera cleaner, Laptop Pro, ScreenKlean, FilterKlear, DSLR Pro Kit, SensorKlear, SensorKlear Loupe Kit, SmartKlear, HunterPro Kits, Outdoor Pro Kits, FogKlear, Photo Pro Kits, Hurricane blower, and Microfiber cloth.

