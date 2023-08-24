International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Up 11.1%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 146,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 108,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

International Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.77.

About International Lithium

(Get Free Report)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.